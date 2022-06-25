Sanjay Raut says, Uddhav Thackeray won’t resign, will unleash Sena on streets

Senior leader Sanjay Raut openly warned against unleashing Shiv Sainiks on the streets as the conflict between Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde and the Maharashtra Chief Minister intensified. Uddhav Thackeray won’t step down, he continued, and the Sena will fight to the bitter end.

‘This is the anger of the Shiv Sainiks. Fire once lit will not be doused. Shiv Sena will fight till the end,’ as vandalism reports came in from several areas of Maharashtra and the office of a rebel Sena MLA was vandalised, the Shiv Sena declared that it would fight to the bitter end.

Tanaji Sawant, a Shiv Sena rebel MLA who is currently camped out in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, had his Pune office vandalised on Saturday, according to witnesses. Eknath Shinde and his team were also urged by Raut to return and face the party in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde recently accused the Maharashtra government of revoking his and the other MLAs with him in a letter accusing them of being without security. The Maharashtra government, however, denied this claim.