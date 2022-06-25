Strong earthquake of 5.9 recorded in Arabian Sea

Muscat: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale recorded in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. This was updated by the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman. The epicenter of the earthquake was 206 km away from Khasab at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the UAE and Iran.

Earlier in January 31, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian sea. In January 16, two earthquakes struck the northern Arabian Gulf. The first, measuring 4.7, occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 5, struck the same area and depth.