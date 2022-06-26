19 SFI activists held by Kerala police in Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police arrested 19 Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists in the Rahul Gandhi office vandalism case. The United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala took out a massive rally at Kalpetta in Wayanad protesting against the act by SFI activists.

‘The arrest of 19 people have been recorded so far. Some more persons were taken into custody and more arrests are expected to take place today. At present, the case is investigated by the Mananthavady Deputy Superintendent of Police and it will be handed over to the ADGP-led special investigation team soon’, said a top police official to media. The arrested were remanded for two weeks by a local court.

The CPM led government had ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.

Strongly condemn the offence on @RGWayanadOffice. In our country everyone has the right to air their opinions and protest democratically. However, that shouldn't result in excess. It is a wrong tendency. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 24, 2022

A protest march by SFI, the student’s wing of ruling CPM against Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad had turned violent on Friday. A group of SFI activists entered the Lok Sabha MP’s office and vandalized it. SFI held the march accusing that Rahul Gandhi did nothing in the issue of buffer zones around forests.

Massive protest march in Kalpetta against the hooliganism of Kerala CPI (M) & SFI at Shri @RahulGandhi’s office in Wayanad. There should be no room for such behaviour in politics, and strict action against the culprits must be taken. pic.twitter.com/99jmv5SAKC — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 25, 2022

The Supreme Court on June issued an order that mandates the maintenance of an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. This order has led to widespread protest in various parts of Kerala. The high range areas of Kerala, particularly in Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, had been witnessing protests by various political and farmers’ groups against the order.

Meanwhile, the opposition led by Congress accused that the act was done with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They accused that the CPM has taken the ‘quotation’ of the Sangh Parivar to oust Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi is the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised. Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

‘The attack against Rahul Gandhi’s office was held with the knowledge of the CM… it was carried out with with precise planning and also with the knowledge of top police officials… Condemning the attack by the CM was an eyewash to cheat people’, said Opposition Leader, VD Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack and assured stringent action against the culprits. The Chief Minister’s Office clarified that the Rahul Gandhi had sent a letter to the Chief Minister seeking his government’s urgent intervention in the matter. The CMO also said Vijayan, in his reply, had requested Gandhi to raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

Visited Shri @RahulGandhi's office in Wayanad & visited the injured staff at the hospital. The police passively looked on when the goons stormed the office, beat up the staff & destroyed property. The perpetrators of this heinous act should be immediately brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/PmD33jDpSJ — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 25, 2022

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad. ‘Whatever happened in Wayanad is something which we have said is completely unacceptable. We have condemned it. CM of the state and state government also condemned it and state police has already begun taking action against those involved in this irresponsible act… such things do not happen in the democratic system’, said Sitaram Yechury.