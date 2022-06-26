Archery World Cup: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma win gold medal

Paris: In archery, India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma won the gold medal in compound mixed team event at the World Cup Stage- 3 in Paris. The Indian duo defeated France by ‘152-149’.

Earlier, Jyothi Surekha Vennum won a silver in the individual event. She lost to Great Britain’s Ella Gibson in the final. The women’s recurve archery team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will play in the final against Chinese Taipei today.

At present, India is placed in the second polace. India had won 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. South Korea, with 6 gold medals, are on top while Great Britain are third with 4 gold medals, 2 silver and 1 bronze.