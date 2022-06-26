EVTRIC Motors launches high-speed motorcycle in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Pune based electric vehicle manufacturer by PAPL, EVTRIC Motors launched a high-speed motorcycle. The new high-speed motorcycle is named ‘EVTRIC Rise’. It is priced at Rs 1,59,990 (Ex-Showroom India). Pre-bookings can be done by paying Rs 5000.

The electric motorcycle comes with a 200-watt BLDC motor. It is powered by a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery claiming a top speed of 70 km per hour. Battery will take 4 hours to get fully charged and covers distance of 110 kilometers.

At present, the company have released 3 electric scooters – EVRIC AXIS, EVTRIC RIDE and EVTRIC MIGHTY. It has 125 touchpoints across 22 states in India. The scooters are available in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar.