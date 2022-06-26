Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown late on Saturday night in the Badli area behind Rohini jail in the national capital.

The incident took place at 2 am and as many as 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site. ‘A fire call was received at 2:18 am about a fire in a plastic godown in the Badli area behind Rohini jail. A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site, fire is now under control’, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire is being doused.