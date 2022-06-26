Former ISRO scientist welcomes the arrest of former DGP RB Sreekumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan expressed satisfaction over the arrest of former IPS officer RB Sreekumar. RB Sreekumar, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat police was arrested by Gujarat Police on Saturday.

‘I came to know that he was arrested today for keeping on fabricating stories and trying to sensationalise them, there was a charge against him. It is exactly what he did in my case also. But our system is such that anybody can say any loose statement and get away with it. This is what some responsible people at bigger positions also keep on doing’, said Nambi Narayanan said.

‘Now that it is shown by Supreme Court that you can’t do it anymore. So they must be behind the docks. That way, I am very happy to know that he is being arrested because there is a limit for everything. I think he is crossing all the limits in terms of decency, in terms of judicial prudence’ he added.

Nambi Narayanan accused that Sreekumar fabricated stories and tried to sensationalize them in the 1994 ISRO espionage case. Nabi Narayanan was the accused in the 1994 ISRO espionage case. Sreekumar was then the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau who was investigating the case.

‘When he was arrested I was very happy because he will keep on doing this kind of mischief all the time, there must be an end to such a thing. That is why I said, I am very happy. Same thing applies to me in all respects. He will keep on telling something. He will make use of the loopholes of the law and then try to play his cards in such a manner so that you get fed up and run away. So that whatever he is saying becomes true. This is what he has been doing with so many cases. I want to make it clear, this is not on’, Nambi Narayanan said to news agency.

In August 21 last year, Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to four persons including Sreekumar, two former police officers of Kerala and a retired intelligence official in a case relating to the alleged framing of Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage matter. CBI had filed a petition against the order in the Supreme Court. In August last year, Nambi Narayanan and another former ISRO scientist informed CBI team probing the ISRO conspiracy case that they were subjected to ‘mental and physical torture’ by former Kerala police and Intelligence Bureau officers.

Gujarat police arrested RB Sreekumar and social activist Teesta Setalvad. They were arrested for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in 2002 Gujarat riot case. They were arrested as the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case.

Gujarat police has registered cases under sections 468, 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is already in jail in another case is also accused in the case.