In orbit, an astronaut demonstrates what occurs when you wring a damp towel in zero gravity

It’s a lot of fun to see astronauts bouncing around in space. Although we know in theory that there is no gravity in space, it is nonetheless entertaining to observe zero gravity in action.

In zero gravity, liquids behave oddly similar to solids. But it’s a little difficult to picture how it may happen.

We’ve been saved by an astronaut. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is now residing on the International Space Station (ISS), demonstrated what occurs when you wring a wet towel in zero gravity.

A washcloth the size of a hockey puck is the astronaut’s first possession. He pulls out the towel and soaks it in water.

Although it might seem easy, it’s amazing to see how he manages to accomplish it in zero gravity. Hadfield begins to wring the washcloth after it has been saturated with water.

The water will leak from the washcloth and trickle to the ground if we do this on Earth. However, since there is no gravity in space, the water just surrounds the cloth and sticks to it. Even the water that ‘falls’ on Hadfield’s hands surrounds it with an encasing film.

Watching him do it is awesome. And it’s possible that this is the reason the hysterically funny video has received more than 10 million views and more than 100,000 likes.