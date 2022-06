Indian Railways extends operation of 3 pairs of trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway zone has decided to extend the service of 3 pairs of trains. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers after considering heavy rush.

These weekly special trains operate between Gorakhpur-Bandra, Gorakhpur-Amritsar, and Gorakhpur-Ernakulam.

Full list:

-Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus will run every Friday till July 29.

– Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur will run every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05005 Gorakhpur-Amritsar weekly special train will run on every Friday till July 29.

– Train No. 0506 Amritsar-Gorakhpur special train will run every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05303 Gorakhpur-Ernakulam will operate every Saturday till July 30.

– Train No. 05304 Ernakulam-Gorakhpur will run on every Monday till August 1.