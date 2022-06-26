Kate Middleton is dressed in uniform, during her visit to the Armed Forces Training Academy.

During her visit to a British Army training camp, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, posted some previously unreleased photos of herself decked out in military garb.

Taking to social media, the images appeared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter and Instagram profiles, according to Page Six.

On the yearly United Kingdom Armed Forces Day, Kate Middleton paid a visit to a training facility. The Duchess might be seen scrutinising some equipment in the first image, leaning forward. She was fully attired in military garb from head to toe. In a another image, Kate was seen sitting on a tank while sporting a helmet, using a microphone, and grinning. The third shot showed Kate conversing with the armed guards as they listened to the Duchess calmly.

In addition to the series of images posted on social media, Kate also wrote a touching statement for the valiant soldiers who give their lives just to protect others, according to Page Six.

‘William and I would want to honour the brave men and women who have served in all of our armed forces in the past and present, at sea, on land, and in the air, in the UK and all over the world, today on Armed Forces Day. I appreciate everything you and your family have given up to keep us secure’ the Duchess wrote on Instagram.

As stated by Page Six, Kate concluded by saying that she had a ‘great’ experience seeing the ‘vital and various responsibilities’ the military performs on a daily basis.

‘I look forward to learning more about the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force UK in due course,’ the Duchess concluded. ‘It was fantastic to observe first-hand the many critical and varied responsibilities the military plays day in and day out to defend us all.