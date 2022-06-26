Know how to check provident fund balance and withdraw money

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. Every salaried individual contributes a fixed 12% of basic salary towards their PF account and the employer also contributes an equal amount

Here is step by step guide to know how to check the balance in the PF account:

1. EPFO website: On the EPFO website, click on ‘Member Passbook’ under the section for employees. You can view the PF passbook by logging in with your universal account number or UAN and password. Here an employee can see the contribution by the employee and employer, the opening and closing balance and PF interest earned and any PF transfer amount.

2. Unified Portal: One can also log on to the Unified Portal with your UAN and password and open the PF passbook to view the provident fund balance.

3. Through SMS: To use the SMS service, the user need to ‘SMS EPFOHO UAN ENG’ to ‘7738299899’ from the registered mobile number. After sending the SMS, user will receive the last PF contribution and the balance details of the member specific to your KYC details.

4. Through a missed call: One can give a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. After two rings, the call gets disconnected, and the user will receive the message showing the PF balance. This service is available free of cost and can be availed from non-smartphones also. But to avail this service, the UAN must be linked to the bank account. Also, the Aadhaar number, PAN mobile number must be linked and registered at the Unified Portal.

5. PF balance through the UMANG app: One can download UMANG app – Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance- to get EPF details such as PF balance, claim status and Know Your Customer (KYC) status, among other details.

Employees can withdraw their PF online quite easily. This can be facilitated through the member e-SEW portal of EPFO. The employees can withdraw their complete savings in the PF once they retire.