Murray declines to compete in Saudi Arabia

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has ruled out the idea of ever playing in Saudi Arabia and added that he had already declined an invitation to do so in the past.

Saudi Arabia reportedly showed interest in hosting a WTA Tour tennis event, according to British media sources from last week.

The Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has been at odds with the PGA Tour and garnered criticism from a number of professional golfers, including some who are concerned about human rights, has recently become embroiled in controversy.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2019, which offered a $3 million prize pool. Saudi Arabia has hosted exhibition tennis events.

Rafa Nadal’s ankle ailment forced the cancellation of their exhibition match that was scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Murray said during a news conference on Saturday, just before Wimbledon began, ‘They put on an event in Saudi Arabia a few years ago, and I was offered to play there.’

I’m aware that some of the other tour members were asked to perform there, the man remarked. “Many of the best players declined to participate. I wouldn’t go there and play.”

On Monday, the grasscourt Grand Slam gets underway with Murray taking on James Duckworth of Australia.