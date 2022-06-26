Qosanov Memorial 2022 Athletics Meet: India’s Navjeet Dhillon wins gold medal

Almaty: Indian women’s discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon won the gold medal at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She won the gold medal with a 56.24m effort. Karina Vasilyeva of Kazakhstan won silver with 44.61m and Uzbekistan’s Yulianna Shchukina won bronze with 40.48m.

In 100 mteter race, India’s Dutee Chand won silver by finishing race in 11.49 seconds. Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan won the gold in 11.40s. India’s MV Jilna won bronze in 11.61s.

India won 14 medals, including 7 golds. Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar will also be among the top Indian athletes competing today at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics, which is a World Athletics bronze-level event.