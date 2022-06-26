Satya Pal Malik says, Agniveers retiring after 4 years won’t get any marriage proposal

The governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday took a jab at the Centre’s newly announced Agniptah scheme, which creates a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers, saying those who leave the armed forces without receiving a pension will not be approached for marriage.

Former governor of Bihar, Goa, and the former state of Jammu and Kashmir objected to the recruitment model as ‘fraud’ and urged the Narendra Modi government to ‘reconsider’ it. ‘Future jawans will train for six months, and they will have six months of leave. After three years of job, when they return to their homes, they will hardly get any marriage proposal. The Agnipath scheme is against future jawans, and a fraud with their hopes’ According to Malik.

On June 14, Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, and the three service chiefs of the IAF, Army, and Navy announced the “Agnipath” scheme. The programme aims to recruit young people between the ages of 17 and 21 for a four-year period in the military forces. 75 percent of the group will be released from duty after four years, and the remaining 25 percent will, following also more, be enrolled in normal cadres for a term of 15 years.