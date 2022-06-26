Shammi Thilakan ousted from A.M.M.A

Actor Shammi Thilakan has been ousted from AMMA. The action against Shammi Thilakan is for alleged breach of discipline. The disciplinary committee claims that they had sought an explanation but Shammi Thilakan did not provide it.

Following this, Shammi Thilakan was expelled from the General Body meeting today. Earlier, Shammi Thilakan’s father, Thilakan was also expelled from the organisation.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, who is accused of sexually harassing the young actress, attended the annual general body meeting of the organisation.

Vijay Babu, a member of Amma’s executive committee, had resigned following a harassment complaint, but members, including Shweta Menon, resigned from Amma’s internal grievance redressal cell in protest of the failure to take action against the actor.