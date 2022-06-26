Shooting at Oslo gay bar will not deter Norway’s battle for equal rights, says Prime Minister

The deadly shooting rampage at a gay club and another venue in central Oslo on Saturday will not end the struggle for all persons’ rights to live a free and safe life, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere declared on Sunday.

Police questioned the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian ancestry, for the second time since his detention on Sunday.

The suspect, identified by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, is accused of killing two people and injuring 21 others early Saturday, when Oslo was about to celebrate its Pride march.

Stoere remarked at a special service conducted at Oslo’s cathedral that the attack may have put an end to the official Pride march, which was cancelled after the incident, but it did not put an end to the struggle “against discrimination, prejudice, and hate.”

The premier, clad in black, spoke about the thousands of people who spontaneously demonstrated in Oslo streets on Saturday, waving rainbow flags and placing flowers at the crime scene to honour the victims.

‘During the day, the city was full of individuals who wanted to speak out, about sorrow and fury, but also about support and solidarity, and the determination to keep fighting for the right of every individual to live a free and safe life,’ he said.

‘These misdeeds serve as a reminder of this. This war is far from done. It is not free of dangers. But we’re going to win this thing together,’ in the cathedral, which was draped with rainbow flags, he informed the audience, which included mourners, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, ministers, and Church of Norway authorities.