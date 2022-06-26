South Korean President to meet with leaders from the United States and Japan during the NATO meeting in Spain.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet US and Japanese leaders during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Madrid on Wednesday, according to a presidential office official on Sunday.

The trilateral meeting, the first since September 2017, is slated for 2:30 p.m., however adjustments can be made, according to the official.

According to the official, President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not meet separately.

A Japanese government official told Reuters separately that the three presidents will meet on June 29.

South Korea announced earlier this week that it will establish a mission to NATO in Brussels as part of its efforts to improve its partnership with the organisation and play a larger role on the global stage.

Yoon, who was sworn in on May 10, will be the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit, since the country has been invited as the organization’s Asia-Pacific partners, along with Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

While the summit in Madrid on June 29-30 is expected to focus on the Ukraine situation, Yoon aims to rally international support against North Korea’s nuclear programme, according to the presidential office.