Thousands of people demonstrate in Madrid against the NATO summit

Thousands of people demonstrated in Madrid on Sunday, carrying the former Soviet Union’s hammer and sickle flags, against a NATO meeting scheduled for next week in the Spanish capital.

Leaders of the member countries will convene in Madrid on June 29-30, amid strict security, as the organisation faces the unprecedented challenge of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

NATO is set to discuss Finland and Sweden’s membership proposal, which is rejected by alliance member Turkey.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the Nordic countries applied. Russian President Vladimir Putin describes the war as a special military operation, which he says is in response to other nations near post-Soviet Russia’s borders joining NATO since the 1990s.

‘Tanks, yes, but with beer and tapas,’ protesters sung, claiming that NATO-backed increases in European defence spending were a threat to peace.

‘I’m tired of dealing with weapons and killing people.’ They propose more weaponry and wars, and we always pay the price. So, no NATO, no (army) bases, let the Americans go and leave us alone without wars and armaments,’ retired Madrid resident Concha Hoyos told Reuters.

Another demonstrator, Jaled, 29, stated that NATO was not the solution to Ukraine’s conflict.

The march’s organisers claimed 5,000 people participated, but officials in Madrid put the figure at 2,200.