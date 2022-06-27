AIADMK leader Jayakumar says, Panneerselvam has become symbol of betrayal

The leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Jayakumar, has claimed that senior leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has turned into a symbol of betrayal. The decision of whether OPS will continue as party treasurer or not will be made at the upcoming council meeting.

Prior to the party general council meeting on July 11, the statement was made after an emergency office bearers meeting in Chennai in which 65 senior leaders took part. According to sources, Edapadi K. Palanisami’s team owns 95% of the party, and since the OPS camp last went to court, the party has reportedly decided to remove him from the position of party treasurer.

OPS had earlier issued a statement asking office holders to abstain from the meeting because, although being a coordinator, he had not called it. According to AIADMK, OPS and EPS have ceased to be coordinator and co-coordinator as the resolution extending their terms was not passed by the general council, which resulted in a ruckus.