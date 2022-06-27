Banks to remain shut 14 days in July : Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for almost 14 days in next month. This includes 7 holidays on Sundays and Saturdays. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays.

The Reserve Bank charts out bank holidays in three categories: ‘Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Here’s the full list of bank holidays for July 2022:

July 1 (Friday): Ratha Yatra (Odisha)

July 7 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

July 9 (Saturday): Id-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)/ Second Saturday

July 11 (Monday): Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Kashmir)

July 13 (Wednesday): Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 14 (Thursday): Ben Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

July 16 (Saturday): Harela (Uttarakhand)

July 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

July 26 (Tuesday): Ker Puja (Tripura)

Sundays: July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31