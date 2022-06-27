Bihar Minister says, BJP win in UP shows people are in favour of Agnipath

On Monday, a BJP minister in Bihar claimed that the party’s win in the by-elections for a few Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh equated to a support for Agnipath, the controversial new scheme for enrolling in the armed services that has sparked protests in the two populous border states.

In order to convey his frustration over the adjournment of proceedings due to a disturbance caused by the opposition, which has been calling for the withdrawal of the new scheme, Pramod Kumar, who holds the law portfolio, made a declaration to that effect outside the state assembly.

‘Agniveers are at work in more than a dozen countries. Many multinational (sic) countries have this scheme,’ The minister apparently intended to imply that many major powers had adopted a system of contractual recruitment in the armed forces’ lower ranks.

‘The people of Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh have shown that the public is overwhelmingly in favour of Agnipath. Our party attained huge victories there,’ The BJP leader was referring to the two seats that his party had narrowly defeated the Samajwadi Party to win.