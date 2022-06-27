Boris Johnson announces Britain to pass new trade law for Norther Ireland

Continuing with plans that have infuriated the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that parliament might adopt legislation this year to repeal some of the regulations on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

‘This is not the way to find durable solutions,’ Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in response to the move, which will annul a portion of the Brexit divorce agreement reached in 2020.

Since Britain accused the EU of taking a heavy-handed approach to the flow of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland – inspections required to maintain an open border with EU member Ireland – tensions have been building.

Johnson claims that ‘quite modest’ protocol adjustments will be made as a result of the new legislation to facilitate trade within the United Kingdom, however the European Union has taken legal action against Britain because of it.

When asked if the modifications might be put into effect this year, Johnson responded, ‘Yes, I think we could do it very quickly, parliament willing.’