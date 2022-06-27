Disney offers $301 million to Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow? Read on…

Rumours are circulating that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who was recently in the news for his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, has been offered a whopping USD 301 million deal by Disney to reprise his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow, in the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ franchise. According to many outlets, Disney has also issued the celebrity an apologetic letter. However, neither the actor nor Disney has officially acknowledged the report.

Poptopic.com, an entertainment news portal, broke the story. According to a few industry insiders, ‘Disney has offered Depp a USD 301 million contract agreement to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates picture and a Disney Plus series!’ According to Poptopic.com, a reliable source close to the corporation, ‘Disney is really interested in repairing their connection with Johnny Depp. They approached the actor before his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two.’

‘I know corporate gave him a gift basket along with a sincere message, but I’m not sure how he received it. But I can tell you that the studio has already written a script for a picture about Jack Sparrow, so they are hoping that Johnny would forgive them and reprise his legendary role ‘, the insider claimed. According to the insiders, Disney is eager to go above and beyond this arrangement to recast Depp as Jack Sparrow.

A Disney insider stated, ‘Disney is preparing a USD$301 million agreement that will include a significant gift to a charity of Depp’s choice. The agreement calls for Johnny Depp to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as well as a spin-off Disney Plus series chronicling the Captain of the Black Pearl’s childhood.’ Interestingly, the stated value of USD 301 million is just a million more than the amount quoted by Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, during the defamation trial. ‘ Is Disney aware that Mr Depp has stated in the oath that he would not take another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise role for USD 300 million and a million alpacas?’ she asked.

Disney has yet to make any announcements concerning Depp’s come back to the property. As a result, it’s possible that this is only a rumour. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was not the only series from which the 59-year-old actor was fired. Warner Bros. also dropped him from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise after the ‘Aquaman’ actress penned an op-ed in the Washington Post.

In lieu of the public defamation trial, the jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him. The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 8.4 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages. In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine.