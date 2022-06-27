DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai authority issues pre-travel alert

Jun 27, 2022, 09:34 pm IST

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a pre-travel alert for Dubai residents. The authority urged all residents to follow safety measures in their homes before going on holiday or leaving their homes for long periods.

DEWA urged all residents to switch off lights, unplugg electrical appliances and electronics, using a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences, shutting off the water supply and using a specialised technician to check water connections to ensure there are no leaks. DEWA updated that following these measures will reduce waste, protect property, and save natural resources.

 

