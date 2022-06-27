Etihad Airways to resume flights to this city

Abu Dhbai: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to resume flights to Beijing in China. The flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Beijing will resume from June 29. This service will be first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

The airline will operate a weekly flight to Beijing. The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the service. Tickets are available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE) or +86 400 8822 050 (Mainland China), or through a local or online travel agency.

All passengers travelling on Etihad between Abu Dhabi and China must strictly meet the entry requirements and testing protocols. Information on the latest regulations and travel requirements is published in the Etihad.com.