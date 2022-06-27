Gulf country updates travel guidelines

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has updated travel guidelines for its citizens travelling to Thailand. The Saudi Embassy in Bangkok announced this. The new travel guidelines will come into force from July.

As per the new guidelines, all vaccinated Saudi citizens must obtain a visa from the Thai Embassy in Riyadh or the Consulate General in Jeddah or a visa on arrival with a validity of 14 days. They must have a confirmed round-trip ticket and an approved vaccination certificate by the Ministry of Health. All documents must be printed to present it upon arrival.

The Saudi Embassy also urged Saudi citizens to seek medical attention from any nearby hospital or clinic if they display any of the following symptoms: fever, chills, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, with rash or vesicular lesions, within 21 days of arrival in Thailand. They can also contact the Disease Control Department on the hotline 1422 or at: 0973156850 to get assistance