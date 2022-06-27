Harley-Davidson launches Pan America 1250 Special G.I

Mumbai: American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson unveiled its new Pan America 1250 Special G.I. The new bike is the part of its Enthusiast Collection. The Enthusiast Collection is a series of the American brand’s motorcycles featuring special-edition livery created to celebrate the unique stories and special interests of riders within the Harley-Davidson community.

The bike is powered by 1250cc, twin-cylinder engine. The engine will produce 150 hp of power. The bike features semi-active front and rear suspension with vehicle load control, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), handwind deflectors and tubeless laced wheels.

The new bike is offered in a special Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint and military-inspired graphics. The Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint is created specifically for this launch. The Pan America G.I. is available only as factory-installed for the Special variant, in limited quantities primarily for the U.S. market.