India’s luxury cruise set to embark on world’s longest river journey

A luxurious Indian cruise named Antara Ganga Vilas is all set to sail on a 51-day journey on the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers, travelling through 5 states, 27 rivers, and 2 nations. Starting in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi, the trip will end at Dilburgh, Assam.

The tourists will get the chance to experience and learn about the rich South Asian culture on this one-of-a-kind voyage over the waterways. You will pass through some of the best traditions, civilizations, and historical places during your leisurely vacation.

It won’t be necessary for a tourist to spend all 51 days on the water. They will have the choice to ‘hop on-hop off’. They can travel, buy tickets just for a certain location, and depart on their own future excursions.

The tourists would be able to experience South Asian splendour both on-site and off-site. This long journey is also known as The Grand Cruise. The full itinerary details will be revealed later. The travellers will currently go through UNESCO-designated locations like the Sundarbans before wading through woods to enter Bangladesh, the next nation. Dhak, Barisal, and Bagerghat are some of the other places that the ship will temporarily stop and let the tourists relish the grandeur of these cities.

The collaboration of the two nations has created a thorough and detailed cultural and historical path, and travellers will undoubtedly have a blast among the ocean’s depths – a spectacular journey.