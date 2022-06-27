Man killed by getting hit by unknown vehicle in Thane

A 45-year-old rider was killed in an accident on Monday morning in Thane’s Ghodbunder road after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle’s driver fled, according to police sources.

The deceased, Kamlesh Premnath Vishwakarma, lived with his family in Manpada, Thane, and worked at the Life Insurance Corporation of India office in Fort, Mumbai. On Monday at 6:25 a.m., the event happened while he was going to work near Rai Master Compound on Ghodbunder Road.

When the unidentified vehicle struck Vishwakarma, he was riding the bike. He was injured in his hand, leg, and head. He was taken to the Thane Civil hospital by a concerned passerby, where he was confirmed as dead.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene of the collision, according to a police officer from Kapurbawdi. We are reviewing the highway CCTV footage and will submit the RTO the vehicle’s information so they can find the owner or driver.