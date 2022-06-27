Man rapes minor in hotel in Gurugram after giving ride on bike: Police

According to police in Gurugram, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by an acquaintance who offered to take her for a ride on his bike but instead took her to a hotel. The accused allegedly took the minor, sexually assaulted her in a hotel over the course of two days, and threatened to murder her if she told anybody what had happened.

On the basis of the victim’s mother’s allegation, a FIR was filed at DLF Phase 1 Police Station under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Her complaint claims that on June 23, when she was at a nearby market buying some goods, Pradeep allegedly raped her daughter.

The woman, a tailor, claimed that she had sent her daughter to a market in a nearby village to buy some raw materials, but the daughter had returned empty-handed and claimed she had been unable to find the material. The next day, when her mother sent her back to the market, the teenager made a similar statement.

‘She then started complaining of a headache and I grew suspicious. When I asked her about it, she told me Pradeep had offered her a ride both the days, and had taken her a hotel near Chhattarpur and raped her,’ police stated the mother said in her statement. ‘He also threatened to kill her if she told anybody about it,’ she said.

The accused was charged with criminal intimidation under IPC Section 506 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act as a result of the complaint.