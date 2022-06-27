North Korea to develop stronger defence as US sets up Asian NATO

North Korea has alleged the US of establishing an Asian NATO-style military alliance, claiming that the US’s continuous determination to depose North Korea’s leadership prompted it to strengthen its defences.

The North Korean criticism comes amid fears that it is preparing its first nuclear test in five years, as well as following a recent pact between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden to deploy more US weaponry if needed to threaten the North.

‘While openly conducting joint military drills with Japan and South Korea, the US is making a full-fledged attempt to construct an Asia-style NATO,’ North Korea’s foreign ministry office stated in an announcement published on its website on Sunday.

It was referencing to ongoing military exercises performed by forces from the United States, South Korea, and Japan. For the first time in more than four years, the United States conducted exercises with South Korean forces that included a US aircraft carrier.

North Korea, which has been undertaking periodic missile launches this year, has reiterated its claim that such exercises are preparation for a war to overthrow it.