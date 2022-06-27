Operators of JNU canteen, dhaba are facing eviction notice to leave.

Owners of canteen and dhabas on campus who haven’t paid their costs since starting their business have received eviction letters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), according to a statement. The varsity stated in a statement late Sunday night that the eviction orders were served since the owners had ignored repeated notices sent to them since 2019 asking them to pay off their debts.

‘Notices have been issued to all those who have been occupying the space at various places including academic buildings in JNU. They have been doing the business without any due allotment. They continue to do business without payment of any license fees and other dues like electricity/water/conservancy charges,’ Sudhir Kumar, the chairman of the campus development committee, made the statement.

According to the statement, the CDC decided to issue an eviction notice during its meeting on January 17. As PTI reported on Sunday, the JNU administration had given notice to the operators of a number of on-campus canteens and dhabas on June 22 to pay debts totaling money and vacate the varsity premises by June 30.