Pakistan makes masks mandatory on domestic flights as Covid infection rate goes higher

Given the increasing increase in COVID-19 cases across the nation, Pakistan’s aviation regulator has mandated masks for domestic flights, according to a statement.

The order was issued a day after Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, announced that its COVID-19 positivity ratio—the percentage of positive cases among all tests—rose to 21% from a national figure of 2.8 percent.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued the statement late on Sunday. ‘With immediate effect, mask wearing will be required onboard domestic flights.’

In recent months, Pakistan has seen a relatively small number of COVID cases and has virtually abandoned all preventative measures.

But according to data issued on Monday by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, the national COVID positivity ratio had increased over the previous 24 hours to 2.85 percent with 382 positive cases and two deaths (NIH).

With 79 positive cases and no deaths a month ago, the positivity ratio was 0.54 percent. 85 percent of Pakistanis who are eligible have had all of their COVID vaccinations, according to the NIH.

As infections dropped to their lowest level since the outbreak’s start in 2020, Pakistan abolished the National Command and Operations Center, which was in charge of managing the COVID response, on March 31.