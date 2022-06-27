President Biden signs a gun control law; Matthew McConaughey reacts

Regarding the country’s new gun control laws, Matthew McConaughey responded to President Joe Biden in an eight-slide post on his social media page. Matthew published an eight-slide post on his Instagram account.

Captioning the post, ‘America… the land of AND,’ on Saturday, the 52-year-old actor called the bill ‘a reasonable and holistic step towards addressing America`s gun violence epidemic.’

‘This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law-breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment,’ one of the slides read in part. ‘While this bill isn`t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint,’ he continued.

McConaughey added that a country is a place ‘where we have Freedom AND Responsibility, Rights AND Duties, Opportunity, AND Obligations.’

‘Our government took a step in the right direction. Now it`s time for us to remind them AND ourselves what the best of our country is AND can be’, he concluded.

The ‘Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,’ also known as S. 2938, which enacts sensible gun regulations and allocates cash for mental health support and anti-violence initiatives, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Saturday.

‘I`m about to sign into law a bipartisan gun safety legislation. And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,’ before signing the legislation in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Biden informed reporters.

The bill ‘enhances certain restrictions and penalties on the purchase of firearms; promotes best practises for school safety based on evidence; authorises grants to increase access to mental health services; and appropriates emergency funding for mental health resources and school safety measures,’ according to a White House briefing.

McConaughey has taken part in more than 30 meetings on Capitol Hill in recent weeks that have dealt with the country’s difficulties with gun legislation.

McConaughey discussed the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on May 24, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, and what it means for the future of the nation during a White House press conference earlier this month.