Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas take a beach vacation and release some cute photos.

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, posted a sweet photo dump of her beach trip with husband Nick Jonas on social media.

The ‘Mary Kom’ actress posted a number of photos with her husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account.

She added a few emoticons to the text and said, ‘#islandgirl #photodump.’

Nick and Priyanka can be seen in the photos shining with love, spending time together, and taking full use of their vacation in the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Bollywood stars and fans flooded the comment section as soon as she published the photos, leaving lovely messages. You’re adorable, a user commented. A heart emoji was used by actor Ranveer Singh in his response. ‘You’re very cute,’ a user wrote. Another supporter remarked,’Wow’

Actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled her new range of Indian home goods, which celebrates Indian heritage.

The ‘Desi Girl’ shared a glimpse at some of her home décor items that are designed for contemporary homes.

In the meantime, Priyanka recently finished filming her forthcoming web series ‘Citadel,’ which will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

She will next be featured in the Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zara,’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.