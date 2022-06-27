Raw coking coal production in India jump by 20%

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed that the domestic coking coal production has surged by 20% till May this year. 8.3 Million Ton (MT) of raw coking coal was produced in May this year. It was at 6.9 MT in May last year.

In 2021-22 fiscal year, the production was at 51.7 MT. It is 15% more than the 44.8 MT produced in 2020-21. The ministry has set a target of 140 MT by 2030.

At present, the domestic raw coking coal washing capacity is about 23 MT per annum, including 9.26 MT of the private sector. Coal India Ltd.(CIL) is planning to set up and operationalize nine more new washeries with a capacity of 30 MTPA. CIL will be able to supply about 15 MT of washed coking coal to the steel sector after the establishment of these washeries. This will reduce the import of coking coal.

During last fiscal year, CIL supplied 1.7 MT of washed coking coal to the steel sector. It has set a target of 3.45 MT during this fiscal year. CIL has planned to increase raw coking coal production from existing mines up to 26 MT and identified nine new mines.