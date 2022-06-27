Sale of Realme C30 began in India: Know price, specifications and offers

Mumbai: The sale of Realme C 30 began in the country today. Chinese smartphone makers launched the new budget smartphone in the country last week. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,499 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,299. The handset can be purchased in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours on company website, Flipkart and other offline retail channels.

Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,500 and a 5% cashback for purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. MobiKwik wallet users can avail of a Rs. 350 discount while purchasing the phone via the Realme India website.

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme C30 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with along with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery and features a single 8-megapixel rear camera. The camera supports HDR mode, portrait mode, timelapse photography, and super night mode. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.