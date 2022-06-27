Satyendar Jain to stay in jail for another two weeks.

A special court on Monday extended Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody for an additional two weeks. On May 30, the Enforcement Directorate detained Jain in connection with a money laundering investigation under the criminal laws of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Delhi health minister, who is currently in the hospital, appeared via video conference, and Special Judge Geetanjli Goel issued the ruling on a federal agency’s request to extend Jain’s custody, according to a PTI report. The judge had dismissed the plea earlier in the day, noting that neither Jain nor any agent of him had appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The judge ordered the ED to arrange for Jain’s video conference presence before it later that day after learning that Jain was hospitalised. The judge extended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s judicial detention for a further 14 days after hearing the grounds in support of the agency’s plea. Last week, after his oxygen level dropped, he was admitted to a city hospital.