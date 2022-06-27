Social humanoid robot Sophia, draped in traditional Kerala Saree arrives in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Social humanoid robot Sophia, which is considered to be the best humanoid robot, reached the state for Drishti 2022, a tech-fest of the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. Sophia was draped in a traditional Kerala saree while interacting with students and experts gathered on the campus for the fest.

Sophia grabbed headlines after being the first robot to acquire citizenship in a country. In 2017, Sophia had attained citizenship in Saudi Arabia. The organisers of the fest have brought the robot by spending over Rs 12 lakh. This is the first time Sophia is visiting a campus in South India.