DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Social humanoid robot Sophia, draped in traditional Kerala Saree arrives in TVM

Jun 27, 2022, 11:41 am IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: Social humanoid robot Sophia, which is considered to be the best humanoid robot, reached the state for Drishti 2022, a tech-fest of the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. Sophia was draped in a traditional Kerala saree while interacting with students and experts gathered on the campus for the fest.

Sophia grabbed headlines after being the first robot to acquire citizenship in a country. In 2017, Sophia had attained citizenship in Saudi Arabia. The organisers of the fest have brought the robot by spending over Rs 12 lakh. This is the first time Sophia is visiting a campus in South India.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 27, 2022, 11:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button