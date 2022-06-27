Temporary road closure announced in Doha

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in Qatar has announced a temporary road closure. The authority updated that the Street 1000 (Umm Birka Rd) from Al Shamal Rd towards Simsimah Bridge will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28, from 12 am until 7 for the installation of gantry. Traffic will be diverted to Service Road.

Meanwhile, the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places announced the opening of Balhaneen Street towards Al Dafna intersection and part of Al Dafna Road as part of the West Bay North Development project.