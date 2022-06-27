TRS extends support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has announced to back Yashwant Sinha’s candidature in the upcoming Presidential elections. The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21. Kovind’s term will end on July 24.

TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has deputed the party’s working president K T Rama Rao to be present when Sinha, who is the Opposition candidate for the next month’s election, files his papers later today.’I will represent the party, along with our MPs, when Sinha files his papers on Monday’, K T Rama Rao has said.

Chandrashekar Rao, who has been talking about forging an alternative political alliance, challenging both the BJP and Congres, skipped the recent meeting convened by TMC President and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His Andhra Pradesh counterpart has, however, extended the YSRCP’s support to the NDA’s candidate Draupadi Murmu.