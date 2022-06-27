Two Tamils from Sri Lanka found unconscious at beach in Rameswaram, rescued

An elderly Sri Lankan couple was found unconscious on Monday in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. After spotting the couple and their belongings close to the Gothandaramar beach, local fishermen called the police. Sivan (82) and his wife Parameswari (75), who are both citizens of Sri Lanka, were recognised.

After the Coast Guard and Marine Police arrived on the scene, the couple was taken in an ambulance for medical assistance. Due to the island nation’s economic crisis, the couple moved to Rameswaram to live with their son. They had gotten on a boat in Mannar on Sunday night and arrived at Gothandaramar beach late last night. The pair was left on the beach with nowhere to go and fell out from fatigue.

Once they are fit, state authorities intend to transport them to the Mandapam refugee camp. The Indian city of Rameswaram is the one nearest to Sri Lanka. The most direct route from Sri Lanka to India is via Rameswaram.

An exodus has been caused by Sri Lanka’s economic problems. Since March 22, 92 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have travelled across the sea in search of safety in Tamil Nadu.