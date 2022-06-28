49 prisoners die while trying to escape from Colombian jail

A jail escape attempt in southwest Colombia early on Tuesday resulted in at least 49 deaths of inmates and multiple injuries, a national prisons agency official told AFP. A representative for the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute stated, ‘So far there are 49 dead,’ adding that the preliminary death toll from the city of Tulua ‘may change.’

Authorities told Caracol Radio that the tragedy happened following a failed effort at escape and then there was a fire. More than 40 people have reportedly suffered injuries, according to the report. In a tweet, outgoing president Ivan Duque expressed his support for the victims’ relatives.

He did not give the fatality rate. Duque said, ‘We regret the events that occurred in the prison in Tulua, Valle del Cauca.’ ‘I have given instructions to clarify this terrible situation. My solidarity is with the families of the victims.’ In Latin America, fatal jail riots are not uncommon. Nearly 400 prisoners have died in six riots in Ecuador, Colombia’s neighbour, since early 2021.