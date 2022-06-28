Actress Mary Mara, 61, of ‘Law & Order,’ drowns to death in a river in New York.

According to New York State Police, veteran actress Mary Mara drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River. Mary Mara had roles in numerous TV shows, including ‘NYPD Blue,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘ER,’ and ‘Lost.’

The body of the actress was found on Sunday morning at Cape Vincent. When they arrived on the site, the troopers discovered her body in the river. Around 8 AM, they had responded to a call reporting a suspected drowning in the river.

Officials claim that Mara was visiting her sister when she dove into the river for a swim. The investigation into what followed is still ongoing, though.

The preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play. Her body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Reacting to the sad news, several fans of the actress took to social to pay their condolences and express grief.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘A SAD FAREWELL I didn’t know Mary Mara for her more famous work on television, I knew her from the BillyCrystal movie Mr. Saturday Night back in the 90s. Sad to read that she has drowned at the age of 61. RIP.’

Another wrote, ‘RIP Mary Mara! Sad to hear of her tragic accident. I just recently watched her role as Lyneea in the episode ‘I, ET’ from season 1 of Farscape. (sic)’

The 61-year-old actress has appeared in 20 movies and 40 TV shows.