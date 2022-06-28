DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Jun 28, 2022, 03:59 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765. Yesterday, gold price surged marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures  were trading 0.21% higher at Rs 50,757 for 10 gram. Silver futures gained by 0.43% to Rs 60,201 a kilogram.

In the international market, US gold futures were flat at $1,824.70 per ounce. Price of spot gold is at $1,824.65 per ounce.  The world’s largest gold-backed exchange,   SPDR Gold Trust,  said that its holdings fell 0.44% to 1,056.40 tonnes on Monday from 1061.04 tonnes.  Among other precious metals,  silver fell by  0.4% to $21.06 per ounce,  platinum eased by  0.3% to $905.04 and e palladium rose by  0.7% to to $1,883.69.

