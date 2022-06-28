Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120 per 8 gram in Kerala. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765. Yesterday, gold price surged marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.21% higher at Rs 50,757 for 10 gram. Silver futures gained by 0.43% to Rs 60,201 a kilogram.

In the international market, US gold futures were flat at $1,824.70 per ounce. Price of spot gold is at $1,824.65 per ounce. The world’s largest gold-backed exchange, SPDR Gold Trust, said that its holdings fell 0.44% to 1,056.40 tonnes on Monday from 1061.04 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.4% to $21.06 per ounce, platinum eased by 0.3% to $905.04 and e palladium rose by 0.7% to to $1,883.69.