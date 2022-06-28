Delhi Police squad may visit Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s Bengaluru home: Report

The Delhi Police is looking into the funding source for the Alt News fact-checking website, whose co-founder Mohammed Zubair was recently taken into custody. Zubair was placed in four days of police custody on Tuesday by the Patiala House Court. On Wednesday, the journalist is most likely to be sent to Bengaluru.

The police claimed in a plea for his five-day imprisonment, they told the court, ‘Objectionable tweet of 2018 led to a Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony.’

Zubair had allegedly used controversial tweets to try to obtain fame, according to the police, who also noted that other FIRs had been filed against him in various cases. Zubair was previously accused by police of being ‘evasive’ when questioned, failing to provide the ‘necessary technical equipment,’ and refusing to cooperate with police.

According to a senior officer quoted by news agency PTI, a police team will be sent to Zubair’s Bengaluru home to gather evidence, including the laptop or mobile device he used to send the contested tweet.