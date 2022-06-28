E-FIRs for theft, missing property soon be launch in Uttarakhand.

Following a meeting chaired over by the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, the state government decided that people in Uttarakhand will soon be able to file first information reports (FIRs) in cases of car theft and missing property. According to Dhami, the e-FIR filing process will be more convenient for people. ‘One will not have to worry about registering an FIR. The e-FIRs should be reviewed regularly by the higher authorities,’ he said.

It was decided at the meeting to set up a virtual police station for e-FIRs. Every e-FIR that is filed will be sent to this virtual police station. The complainant will receive a similar acknowledgement. The complaint will then be reviewed and sent to the relevant police station for further action. The Devbhoomi mobile app will also be connected to the e-FIR portal, according to officials.

The chief minister also stressed the use of contemporary technology, such as drones, in police departments. Dhami claimed that the government’s basic tenants are public satisfaction, finding solutions to the problems, handling disputes, and simplifying processes. He remarked, ‘The system should be such that the public can get their grievances redressed in the easiest way,’ he said.