Electricity work begins in Draupadi Murmu’s ancestral Odisha village

After learning that certain residents in Uparbeda, the ancestral hamlet of NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, were still living in the dark, the state of Odisha on Saturday began to electrify the area. However, Murmu is no longer a resident of that village. Years ago, she moved to Rairangpur, a municipal town in Kusum block that is around 20 kilometres distant from Uparbeda.

The Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) sent representatives and employees to Uparbeda with earth-digging machines, electrical poles, and transformers to guarantee the supply of power to the area where it has not yet reached. ‘We have issued an order to the Mayurbhanj section of the company to complete electrification work and ensure power supply to the entire Uparbeda village within 24 hours’, a senior official of the TPNODL said.

There are two hamlets in the village of Uparbeda with a population of 3,500. There are 14 families in Dungursahi that do not yet have power, compared to the whole hamlet of Badasahi.