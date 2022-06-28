DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country suspends issue of visit visas

Jun 28, 2022, 06:54 pm IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait has stopped issuing visit visas, including family and tourist visas. The suspension came into effect from  June 27, 2022. This will remain in force  until further notice.

Also Read: Union government procures 187.86 LMT wheat in Rabi Season 

The Interior ministry in the country took this decision upon instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The suspension was imposed to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organize and improve the visa issuing process.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 28, 2022, 06:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button