Gulf country suspends issue of visit visas

Kuwait City: Kuwait has stopped issuing visit visas, including family and tourist visas. The suspension came into effect from June 27, 2022. This will remain in force until further notice.

The Interior ministry in the country took this decision upon instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The suspension was imposed to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organize and improve the visa issuing process.