Internet goes down as protests over beheading of Hindu shopkeeper break out in Udaipur.

After the Tuesday murder of a Hindu shopkeeper by two men, protests erupted in Rajathan’s Udaipur. A video of the murder that was caught on camera has gone viral on social media. The next 24 hours will see internet access in Udaipur stopped due to the recent violence.

The shopkeeper, Kanhaiya Lal, was killed by two men who chopped off his head and then made a video in which they admitted to the murder in response to a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. She recently made controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, which made headlines.